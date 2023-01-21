Indie promotions are now allowed to air and stream matches that feature top AAA superstar, El Hijo Del Vikingo.
AAA previously had a policy that would not allow certain matchups of Vikingo’s to be aired, but it has now been confirmed that the policy has been lifted as long as the shows are paid streaming events. Game Changer Wrestling and Warrior Wrestling, two promotions that Vikingo regularly works for, made the announcement on their personal Twitter accounts.
Vikingo will be defending the AAA Mega Championship against Rey Horus and Flamita at tomorrow’s Warrior Wrestling event, then will be taking on Gringo Loco at the January 20th GCW event. Check it out below.
SATURDAY @luchalibreaaa's @vikingo_aaa vs @flamita_dtu vs @rey_horus will STREAM LIVE on @ProWTV
BOTH the MEGA and #WarriorWrestling lucha championships are on the line!
*All* of EL HIJO DEL VIKINGO's matches at GCW will stream LIVE on @FiteTV+!
Next Up: Friday Night in Charlotte
EL HIJO DEL VIKINGO
vs
GRINGO LOCO
You can watch the entire event LIVE by subscribing to Fite+ NOW for just $4.99 per month! pic.twitter.com/33jrWAlQu1
