Indie promotions are now allowed to air and stream matches that feature top AAA superstar, El Hijo Del Vikingo.

AAA previously had a policy that would not allow certain matchups of Vikingo’s to be aired, but it has now been confirmed that the policy has been lifted as long as the shows are paid streaming events. Game Changer Wrestling and Warrior Wrestling, two promotions that Vikingo regularly works for, made the announcement on their personal Twitter accounts.

Vikingo will be defending the AAA Mega Championship against Rey Horus and Flamita at tomorrow’s Warrior Wrestling event, then will be taking on Gringo Loco at the January 20th GCW event. Check it out below.