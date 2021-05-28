Major League Wrestling held the second round of their 2021 draft earlier today, which included the promotion picking already established names like former world champion Tom Lawlor, MMA sensation King Mo, and their newest signing…indie star Alex Kane.

Kane trained with AR Fox and has performed consistently with ACTION Wrestling and Paradigm Pro. He has since taken to Twitter to comment on his signing to MLW. He writes, “I’m extremely excited to be Signed to @MLW imma stay humble and keep killing it.”

I'm extremely excited to be Signed to @MLW 😁 imma stay humble and keep killing it #NEVALOST pic.twitter.com/dPJPo63YRj — Alex Kane 🔥The Suplex Assassin🔥 (@Alex_kane11) May 27, 2021

MLW revealed last Thursday that Davey Richards had signed, was the company’s first overall pick in the draft.