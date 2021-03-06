Fightful Select recently spoke with indie wrestling star Ashley Vox, who has been appearing all around the circuits including IMPACT, NWA, and AEW, and was set to show up at Ring of Honor over the past year. Vox also wrestles with her sister Deimi Exo, where they go by the name “The Sea Stars.”

Vox told the publication that there are currently no talks for her and her sister to return to IMPACT, but doesn’t rule anything out for the future. She also said that she thoroughly enjoyed her experience in the NWA, and hopes to return.

Stay tuned for the full interview.

