Indie Star Savannah Evans Talks #SpeakingOut Movement, Possibly Working With AEW and more

Independent wrestler Savannah Evans recently spoke to Post Wrestling’s Andrew Thompson to give her thoughts on the #SpeakingOut movement, as well as talk WWE and AEW. Highlights are below.

Savannah’s thoughts about the #SpeakingOut movement:

“Yeah, I think it definitely — people that are out there, are in things for the wrong business, they do need to be outed. We don’t need to keep people like that around so, it took a Speaking Out movement for a lot of girls to come forward and if that’s what it took, then I’m glad it happened. People feel — they need to feel like they are heard and that their experiences matter because they do. So, it’s just really big for me. I’m a huge mental health advocate so, I always feel just — when people feel like they can’t come to someone or they have no one to come to with experiences like that, negative experiences like that, it rips at me. Everyone should feel like they’re comfortable, they can go to someone. Whether it’s a friend, a best friend, co-worker, a therapist. ‘Hey, this is what happened. I feel comfortable sharing it with you’ and when people don’t have that outlet, it’s hard so I’m definitely glad that people were able to get these experiences out there and maybe some people obviously weren’t aware that they were friends or close friends with someone who was literally just evil, just bad and so, I think that’s a good step in taking the steps to kind of clear up professional wrestling because there’s a lot of people that don’t stand for that kind of thing and I think that needs to be more often where people are being called out on it [for] inappropriate behavior.”

Savannah, who has competed for EVOLVE and SHINE, shared her thoughts about WWE acquiring EVOLVE and what they could mean for other promotions under the WWN banner:

“Yeah definitely. It opens up an amazing amount of doors because first of all, you bring up the point that now SHINE and then the other WWN companies under the umbrella could also be featured on the [WWE] Network, besides the fact that EVOLVE got bought by them. But it opens up doors for so many people. Like all the EVOLVE guys, all the girls in SHINE and so, I’m definitely looking forward to any of these opportunities if they come my way. I’m definitely always waiting, watching for what’s coming next so, I’m looking forward to it. It definitely — it’s exciting because it’s a little bit of an unknown. Like, well what are they doing with these promotions that were under that WWN umbrella? Or are they just gonna let them go out? Are they gonna continue to run as indies? Are they gonna be mini house shows for WWE? Or like what comes of that, you know? I guess we can all keep our fingers crossed.”

Savannah on the opportunity of possibly working with AEW through AEW Dark:

“I mean I would absolutely love to appear on AEW. Like you said, you see so many people you’ve worked with and so many friends on Dark. Suge [D] was the first person. I was like, ‘Oh my God, Suge, get it. Do your thing.’ You know what I mean? It was an opportunity for more people to see what he does, what he brings to the table. That Suge D flavor. He took full advantage of all that and he ran with it. He made that a huge deal and again, that’s just part of who he is. He’s gonna take an opportunity and run with it which you absolutely should. He was a good example of that. I would definitely, if they offered me something, I’m there. I don’t have any qualms about working for AEW. That would be great.”

