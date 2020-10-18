Indie wrestling star Tony Deppen issued a statement on his Twitter earlier today revealing that he has tested positive for COVID-19. Deppen recently appeared at GCW’s Collective Weekend, where he defeated Alex Shelley at Joey Janela’s Spring Break 4. However, that event saw a number of positive cases for the virus, with GCW and Janela issuing their own statements on the matter.

Deppen writes, “Covid results came back positive. If you’re dumb and didn’t already get one, get one. Thankfully everyone I was around all weekend all had negative results – even the people I was in a car with for 9 hours. I guess I am just the lucky one.”

I’ve been by myself for the last week, so half through, before I get another one. I’m not bummed about much over it, other than I actually felt like death. However, I feel like shit on a personal level, because this is forcing my wife and I to cancel our baby shower.

And out of everything; that is the hardest thing for me to accept. If you’re not get tested, or lying about your results you can kindly fall off a bridge.”

Deppen has worked all throughout the independent circuit, including PWG, GCW, CZW, AAW, and has had marquee matchups with the likes of Orange Cassidy, Killer Kross, Jake Atlas, and many more. See his full statement below.

