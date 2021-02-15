Indie women’s wrestler La Rosa Negra (Black Rose) is interested in working with AEW.

Rosa recently spoke with Carlos Toro of Fightful Select and revealed that she has personally reached out to AEW about possibly coming in and doing some work with them.

There’s no word on if AEW is interested in Rosa, but she said she’s still waiting to hear back from officials.

The 39 year old Rosa, who has been wrestling since 2003, has had runs with Stardom and Shine, among other promotions. She is also a four-time WWC Women’s Champion in Puerto Rico, where she’s from. Rosa currently holds the MPW Title for Mission Pro Wrestling out of Texas, which is a women’s wrestling fed.

Stay tuned for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.