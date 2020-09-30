– WWE NXT Superstar Cameron Grimes turns 27 years old today while NXT’s Isaiah “Swerve” Scott turns 30. Swerve will challenge NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar at Sunday’s “Takeover: 31” event, and should be appearing on tonight’s new episode. In another birthday for today, former WWE Women’s Champion Candice Michelle turns 42.

– As noted earlier this week, WWE aired a new vignette for Bianca Belair on RAW, which focused on her “blinding speed” as she ran against others on a track, and jumped hurdles. The man next to Belair on the track was indie veteran Pineapple Pete (Suge D, Sugar Dunkerton).

We noted before how Pete recently appeared as an extra at RAW Underground, following his appearances on AEW TV earlier this summer. You can see the vignette below:

