Indie wrestler “The Son of The Sun” Lee Sparrow appeared on WWE and AEW TV this week.
As noted, Sparrow was billed as Nick Sanders when he was squashed by Omos during Monday’s WWE RAW episode.
In an update, Sparrow also appeared on Friday’s AEW Rampage episode. The show featured a new music video from The Acclaimed, where they took shots at Sting and Darby Allin ahead of Wednesday’s tag team bout on AEW Dynamite.
Sparrow was featured in the music video from The Acclaimed. He has ties to Max Caster and Anthony Bowens as he trained with them at the Create-A-Pro Wrestling Academy ran by WWE Producer Pat Buck and Impact star Brian Myers in Long Island, NY.
You can see Sparrow’s tweet on this week’s appearances below, along with the Rampage music video and footage from RAW:
The #SonOfTheSun was on #WWERAW AND #AEWRampage this week 🥦✌️ pic.twitter.com/8T6vJ1Dpa3
— Leo Sparrow (@NoSteakAllSizzl) January 15, 2022
The diss track we didn't know we needed…and didn't necessarily ask for?? #AEWRampage pic.twitter.com/bGz2Pwr398
— AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) January 15, 2022
I am alive
— Leo Sparrow (@NoSteakAllSizzl) January 11, 2022
So close. @NoSteakAllSizzl "Omos" got 'em https://t.co/OX06MZba7B
— Create A Pro NY (@CreateAPro) January 11, 2022
WHO YA GOT?!@TheGiantOmos#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/9x0JAzdi1h
— WWE (@WWE) January 11, 2022
Welp.@TheGiantOmos#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/oJhxmLsFYd
— WWE (@WWE) January 11, 2022
How scared do you think this poor fella is?@TheGiantOmos#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/Z5H7BmnyiT
— WWE (@WWE) January 11, 2022
Never. Stood. A chance.#WWERaw @TheGiantOmos pic.twitter.com/QqCqYBdnVD
— WWE (@WWE) January 11, 2022
😲😲😲@TheGiantOmos#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/ysz8pvoHT4
— WWE (@WWE) January 11, 2022
Who wants to step up to @TheGiantOmos next?#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/L26aoX0sNF
— WWE (@WWE) January 11, 2022
