John Klinger, a prominent figure in European independent wrestling, has sadly passed away.

The announcement was made by wXw on their social media channels on Monday, May 20. There statement reads as follows (via Google translate):

We say goodbye to “Bad Bones” John Klinger. John Klinger was one of the defining wrestlers at wXw for over a decade. He won all of the major titles at wXw and won both 16 Carat Gold and Shortcut to the Top. In his almost 450 matches in the wXw ring, he always worked hard and did his best to excite his fans. At just 40 years old, John died far too early, shortly before his planned retirement. We wish his family and friends strength in this difficult time.

Wir verabschieden uns von "Bad Bones" John Klinger. John Klinger war über ein Jahrzehnt einer der prägenden Wrestler bei wXw. Er hat alle großen Titel bei wXw errungen und sowohl 16 Carat Gold als auch Shortcut to the Top gewonnen. In seinen knapp 450 Matches im wXw-Ring hat er…

Over nearly two decades, Klinger built a strong reputation in the wrestling community, performing for various promotions such as wXw, Defiant, GWF, IPW: UK, German Stampede Wrestling, and Unlimited Wrestling.

Klinger, known to many fans as ‘Bad Bones’, also had brief stints with TNA, CZW, and Big Japan Pro Wrestling.

His final match took place on May 11, 2024, at a Prime Time Wrestling event in Poland, where he faced Flash Morgan Webster.