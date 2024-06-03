Sad news to begin this week.

Independent wrestler Jermaine Robinson, who worked under the name ‘Dirty Money,’ has died. He was 44-years-old. Robinson was recovering from a double quadriceps tear in his home of Northern Virginia and suddenly passed away this weekend. He leaves behind his wife, Melissa, as well as two sons.

Robinson mainly worked the indie circuit on the East Coast, including MCW, VCW, MATW, and more. Wrestling Headlines would like to send our condolences to the family and friends of the departed.

If you wish to support Robinson’s family you can do so here.