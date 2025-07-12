The wrestling world is in mourning as Kevin Nikel, known as Ivan Warsaw and Knuckles Madsen to fans, was killed this past Friday in Arkansas.

According to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, Nikel was shot just after midnight. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found him bleeding from his abdomen.

On social media, NWA Texas shared a tribute to Nikel, highlighting his contributions to the wrestling world.

Nikel’s final match came in the summer of 2024. Before then, he had competed at a handful of WWE NXT live events.

All of here on WrestlingHeadlines.com send our sincere condolences to Nikel’s friends and family at this sad time.