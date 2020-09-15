– Below is a new promo for Wednesday’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network, which will feature Finn Balor’s return to the show as the new NXT Champion.

This week’s NXT show will also feature Killian Dain and Drake Maverick vs. Roderick Strong and Bobby Fish, NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai vs. Shotzi Blackheart in a non-title match, NXT Tag Team Champions Breezango vs. Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner with the titles on the line, and NXT North American Champion Damian Priest vs. Timothy Thatcher with the title on the line.

– Indie wrestler Nick Stanley was the enhancement talent who was destroyed by Braun Strowman on RAW Underground last night, right before Strowman took out Riddick Moss for a second time and Titus O’Neil for the first time.

Stanley previously appeared as a spectator on the August 17 RAW Underground segments. He was also used as a RAW security guard on July 27 and August 31, as seen in the @LocalCompWWE tweets below.

