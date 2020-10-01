Last night’s WWE NXT episode featured Cameron Grimes hosting the Cameron Grimes Invitational Stepping Stones To The Moon. He defeated enhancement talent Joey Pistachio to start the challenge, and then brought out enhancement talent Joey Strong for the second match. Strong was attacked on the stage by Ridge Holland, who then hit the ring to get a win over Grimes.

Pistachio was played by indie wrestler Ariel Dominguez, while Strong was played by Andrew Lockhart.

This was the WWE in-ring debut for Dominguez, but he recently served as a security guard and a RAW Underground extra on RAW, and a medic on SmackDown. Lockhart recently worked WWE 205 Live with his brother Erik Lockhart, in a loss to Ever-Rise.

On the new @WWENXT episode: Who other than Ridge Holland @RidgeWWE appeared in the Cameron Grimes @CGrimesWWE Invitational? Joey Pistachio is Ariel Dominguez @Official_ArielD who made his WWE in-ring debut & Joey Strong is Andrew Lockhart @Andrewtypesword. #WWE #NXT #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/8hVA2cjBQ0 — The Local Competitor (@LocalCompWWE) October 1, 2020

