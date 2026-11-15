Atticus Cogar is GCW World Champion again after defeating TNA’s Joseph Sawyer in a No Rules match at The Crossroads on November 7. The title changed hands at Fountain Square Theatre in Indianapolis, where Cogar finished Sawyer with the Brain Hemorrhage.

EFFY and Mance Warner returned after the main event and attacked the new champion. Warner picked up the GCW title and posed with it as the show ended, according to Chris Vetter’s TrillerTV+ report for ProWrestling.net.

Marko Stunt also turned on Jordan Oliver after Oliver and Alec Price defeated Joey Janela and Ryan O’Neill. Stunt attacked Oliver while his neck was caught in a folded chair, then embraced Janela and O’Neill.

KJ Orso and Sam Stackhouse kept the GCW Tag Team Championships against Davey Bang and August Matthews on the same Indiana card. Orso delivered his Character Assassination stomp to Matthews before Stackhouse covered him for the pin.

Bobby Lashley won the 4th Rope Heavyweight Championship from Joe Alonzo at Heelmatic on November 12 at Melrose Ballroom in Queens, New York. Alonzo had been awarded the vacant championship earlier in the show before being required to defend it against Lashley. WrestlingHeadlines previously covered Lashley’s championship win.

The Infantry also captured 4th Rope’s tag titles in the match involving defending champions The Hardys, 5150 and The Skywalkers. Fights Around The World’s event report describes the match expanding as the other teams arrived, with The Hardys ultimately handing the belts to the new champions.

MLW crowned a new world champion during the same week, with Josh Bishop defeating Killer Kross in a Last Man Standing match at Saturday Night SuperFight in Chicago on November 7. The promotion’s official report confirmed that Bishop’s victory ended Kross’s reign as MLW World Heavyweight Champion.

MLW also confirmed on November 13 that Joe Coffey has signed a new contract. Coffey made his MLW debut in January at Battle RIOT VIII and has wrestled alongside Mark Coffey and Wolfgang as Glasgow Boys On Top. The promotion’s announcement did not disclose the new deal’s length or financial terms.

GCW has announced Bloodsport Reborn, advertising the return as coming soon without naming a date, venue or lineup in its teaser. Josh Barnett subsequently indicated that he had not been consulted about the announcement. Our earlier report on the Bloodsport Reborn announcement and Barnett’s response has more on the uncertainty surrounding his involvement.

Interspecies Wrestling and Super Havoc Pro have announced Cannonbrawl for Saturday, March 6, in Boonton, New Jersey. ISDub’s November 13 announcement says the joint event will raise funds and awareness in Jeff Cannonball’s name. The promotion is also seeking sponsorships for the show.

GCW results: Chris Vetter’s report for ProWrestling.net. MLW announcements: Josh Bishop wins the world championship and Joe Coffey re-signs.