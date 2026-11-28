Paradigm Pro Wrestling is targeting a formal restart in the first quarter of 2027 after its November 20 return in Jeffersonville, Indiana. The promotion outlined that plan in its November 21 results statement, supplying a direction beyond the reunion, restart or farewell uncertainty surrounding Midlife Crisis. The show was Paradigm’s 150th, following a two-year break after show 149.

OMEGA retained the Heavy Hitters World Championship against Tom Lawlor in a Terminal Combat match carrying a Loser Leaves Indiana stipulation. Ron Mathis attacked OMEGA afterward, adding another development to our earlier coverage of Paradigm’s return.

The Super Middleweight Championship changed hands twice that night. Nick Depp first defeated Noah Veil after Alexis Littlefoot accidentally struck Veil with the belt. An immediate Old School IWA Rules three-way followed, with Littlefoot defeating Depp and Veil to leave as champion.

WTF, Bruce Grey and Tyler Voxx, also won the tag titles from Norm and Azzy. Lawlor and Suge D entered the Hall of Fame, while Mathis received a surprise induction after defeating Bobby Beverly.

In Indianapolis, WrestleARTS announced that Brayden Lee can’t compete at The Last Stand because of an injury. Jake Omen replaces him against David Ali on the November 28 card. The promotion’s November 26 announcement didn’t provide a diagnosis or return timetable.

The Last Stand begins at 3 p.m. at the Irving Theater and advertises Brandon Prophet’s last match against Calvin Tankman. WrestleARTS had announced in October that this would be its final show, then reaffirmed the farewell and the same-day NHB doubleheader on November 27.

NHB The Chains Vol. 105 follows at 8 p.m. in the same Indianapolis venue, streaming live on IWTV. Its advertised American Deathmatch World Championship four-way includes Dr Redacted, Abdullah Kobayashi, Vixsin and John Wayne Murdoch. Bear Bronson against Eric Ryan and Jack Harrop against Reed Bentley are also advertised.

Great Lakes Championship Wrestling has booked Braun Strowman and Erick Redbeard against Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson at Blizzard Brawl 21 on December 5. GLCW announced the tag match on November 25, bringing the former Wyatt Family teammates together opposite the Good Brothers. WrestlingHeadlines has more on the Strowman and Redbeard booking.

MLW crowned a new Southern Crown champion on its Thanksgiving episode of Fusion, with Joe Coffey submitting Trevor Lee with a Boston crab. The promotion’s November 27 recap confirmed the November 26 broadcast result in Philadelphia and identified it as the Glasgow Boys’ first MLW championship. Coffey’s title win follows the new contract announcement covered earlier this month.

That same recap also confirmed that Matt Riddle and Austin Aries will meet in the Opera Cup final on the following week’s Fusion. Riddle earned his place by beating Big Damo, while his earlier National Openweight Championship match with Aries ended in a time-limit draw.

OVW also has a new women’s champion after Joiya Blake defeated J-Rod at Chained Carnage on November 22. The promotion’s November 23 announcement identified it as Blake’s first OVW Women’s Championship, and its official championship listing now recognizes her reign.

Razor Pro Wrestling and PRODUCE Wrestling have announced a new Mid-South Wrestling venture, with the first show planned for February 21, 2027 at Ozark Music Hall in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Their November 23 release names Ben Brecheen and Adam Abdalla in the project and lists Jonathan Gresham, Bryan Keith, Adam Priest, Steve Maclin, Paul Walter Hauser and Charli Evans among the announced talent.

The release also outlines plans for events in Arkansas, Oklahoma, Missouri and Texas. Our report on the Mid-South Wrestling launch has more on the announcement.

Beyond Wrestling has released the final Wrestival schedule, with nine events at White Eagle in Worcester, Massachusetts, from December 31 through January 2. The festival will stream live on IWTV. CZW has announced Marcus Mathers, Jimmy Lloyd and Bear Bronson as the first three entrants for its Best of the Best tournament during the festival.

GCW’s official event listing now places Bloodsport Reborn’s opening phase at Logan Square Auditorium in Chicago on January 17, 2027, beginning at 5 p.m. The venue information builds on the previously announced tournament format, featuring 32 men and eight women in competitions to establish the first World of Bloodsport champions.

Sources: Paradigm Pro Wrestling; WrestleARTS; IWTV’s NHB preview; MLW’s Thanksgiving recap; OVW; the Mid-South promotion release; Beyond’s Wrestival schedule; CZW’s entrant announcement.