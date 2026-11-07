EMERGE Wrestling is bringing eight new faces to Columbus, Indiana, for a one-night tournament at EMERGE 101 on November 28. The promotion’s November 2 announcement says all eight Emerging Stars entrants will be making their EMERGE debuts, with a tournament winner determined that night. It’s also advertised as EMERGE’s final event of 2026.

The event takes place in the smaller Community Building at the Bartholomew County Fairgrounds, with doors opening at 6 p.m. and wrestling beginning at 7 p.m. EMERGE lists tickets at $10 in advance and $12 at the door, plus a $30 family four-pack. Our EMERGE Wrestling event and results archive has more background on the Columbus promotion.

Erik Surge won Emerging Stars in his EMERGE debut in 2024. The inaugural OVW United States Heavyweight Champion discussed that start in our October Spotlight interview.

Judas Icarus says his wrestling year is over after suffering a fractured radial bone. In a November 5 social media announcement, the Sinner & Saint member described it as his first serious wrestling injury and said he wouldn’t be continuing his 2026 schedule. He also asked fans to support his tag partner, Travis Williams.

DEFY Wrestling’s official website lists Sinner & Saint as its Worldwide Tag Team Champions. Icarus and Williams previously wrestled for TNA, and WrestlingHeadlines covered their explanation for requesting their releases earlier this year. Icarus’s injury announcement didn’t provide a return date.

West Coast Pro’s eighth-anniversary show has sold out ahead of its November 13 event in San Francisco. The promotion announced the sellout on November 6 and said there won’t be any tickets available at the booth. Its official event listing also marks West Coast 8 as sold out, with doors at 6:30 p.m. and a 7:30 p.m. start at 2700 45th Avenue.

The Motor City Machine Guns are among the advertised attractions, with Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin booked against the Crush Boys. West Coast Pro announced the Guns’ return for that match on September 30.

Game Changer Wrestling is expanding into Mississippi for the first time. GCW announced on November 5 that its debut in the state is planned for Friday, January 29, with more information and tickets coming later. The announcement didn’t identify a city or venue, leaving those details for the promotion’s next update.