Individual tickets for the first-ever two-night WWE SummerSlam premium live event will be available soon.

On Monday morning, WWE issued a press release to officially announce that individual tickets for WWE SummerSlam 2025 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey will be available starting next Wednesday, June 18, 2025.

Check out the complete announcement with all of the details below.

SUMMERSLAM® INDIVIDUAL EVENT TICKETS ON SALE WEDNESDAY, JUNE 18 Tickets On Sale Wednesday, June 18 at 10am ET/7am PT Exclusive Presale Offer for Chase Freedom Cardmembers Begins Monday, June 16 at 10am ET/7am PT General Presale Access Begins Tuesday, June 17 at 10am ET/7am PT June 9, 2025 – WWE®, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced that individual event tickets for the first-ever two-night SummerSlam, which takes place Saturday, August 2 and Sunday, August 3 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, go on sale starting Wednesday, June 18 at 10am ET/7am PT via Ticketmaster.com. General presale for SummerSlam individual event tickets will begin Tuesday, June 17 at 10am ET/7am PT. Additionally, an exclusive presale offer for Chase Freedom cardmembers will begin Monday, June 16 at 10am ET/7am PT, allowing customers to use the unique telephone number on the back of their Chase Freedom card as the Offer Passcode to unlock first access to SummerSlam individual event tickets. Two-day combo tickets can still be purchased by visiting Ticketmaster.com. SummerSlam Priority Passes are now available from On Location, the Official Fan Hospitality Partner of WWE. These exclusive packages offer unparalleled access to every exhilarating moment, including premium seating, pre-show hospitality with WWE Superstar appearances, ringside photo opportunities and much more. To buy now, please visit https://onlocationexp.com/summerslam. About WWE

WWE® is the global leader in sports entertainment. The company creates and delivers original content 52 weeks a year to a global audience. WWE is committed to family-friendly entertainment on its television programming, premium live events, digital media, and publishing platforms. WWE’s TV-PG programming can be seen in more than 1 billion households worldwide in more than 20 languages through world-class distribution partners including NBCUniversal, The CW and Netflix. In the United States, NBCUniversal’s streaming service, Peacock, is the exclusive home to all premium live events, a variety of original programming and a massive video-on-demand library. Netflix is the exclusive home for WWE programming around the world, other than select international markets. WWE is part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO). Additional information on WWE can be found at wwe.com and corporate.wwe.com.