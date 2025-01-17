WWE has announced when individual tickets for WrestleMania 41 will be going on-sale.

On Friday morning, WWE issued a press release to announce individual tickets for WrestleMania 41 will begin going on-sale starting next Friday, January 24, 2025.

Featured below is the official announcement with all of the details.

WrestleMania 41 individual event tickets available Friday, Jan. 24 January 17, 2025 – WWE today announced individual event tickets for WrestleMania 41 on Saturday, April 19 and Sunday, April 20 will be available starting Friday, January 24 at 12pm ET/9am PT. Presale for individual WrestleMania 41 tickets will begin Wednesday, January 22 at 12pm ET/9am PT. Fans can access tickets by visiting: https://www.ticketmaster.com/artist/853853. Additionally, WrestleMania 41 two-day combo tickets can still be purchased by visiting: https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/1700614ED16E2C03. WrestleMania 41 Priority Pass individual day ticket packages are now available from exclusive hospitality partner On Location, offering fans premium seating, dedicated entrance and more. To buy now, please visit https://onlocationexp.com/wm41. In May, WWE in conjunction with the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, announced that Las Vegas will host WrestleMania 41 at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, April 19 and Sunday, April 20. Over the last four decades, WrestleMania has evolved from a made-for-television spectacle to a cultural phenomenon complete with stadium and arena events, fan festivities and premium experiences. In addition to the two-night stadium event, WWE will bring Raw, SmackDown, NXT Stand & Deliver, WWE World (with Fanatics) and the 2025 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony to Las Vegas as well as a variety of local outreach events designed to give back to the Las Vegas community. This past April, WrestleMania XL became the most-viewed and highest-grossing event in company history breaking the previous gate record set by WrestleMania 39 by 78 percent with 145,298 in attendance over two nights at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. WrestleMania delivers more than $200 million in economic impact for host cities.