Who will be inducting the inductees into the 2026 class of the TNA Wrestling Hall Of Fame this weekend?

Let’s find out!

TNA Wrestling issued a press release on Friday announcing the inductors for the 2026 TNA Hall Of Fame inductees at the ceremony scheduled as part of TNA Bound For Glory 2026 this weekend in Tampa, FL.

Check out the complete announcement with all of the details below.

TNA Wrestling Announces Inductors For Class of 2026 Hall of Fame Members TNA Wrestling confirmed today the special guests who will participate in the annual TNA Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, presented by iHeartRadio, on Sunday, October 11, at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida. The Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will start at 4 p.m. EST. ODB Inducted by Al Snow and Traci Brooks

Presented by Earl Hebner THE AMAZING RED Inducted by Frankie Kazarian KONNAN Inducted by NXT’s Cruz Montana Bound For Glory, the showcase event of the year for TNA Wrestling, kicks off at 4:30 p.m. EST. Get ready to watch The Hardys, Nic Nemeth, Mustafa Ali, Leon Slater, Ricky Sosa, Eddie Edwards, Xia Brookside, Indi Hartwell and all the TNA stars. Tickets for TNA Wrestling in Tampa: https://www.ticketmaster.com/tna-bound-for-glory-tampa-tampa-florida-10-11-2026/event/0D00650DDEADC049 About TNA Wrestling:

A subsidiary of Anthem Sports & Entertainment Inc. and a division of Anthem Sports Group, Total Nonstop Action (TNA) Wrestling® is one of the world’s top wrestling brands, producing over 200 hours of original content annually and televised in 200 countries including AMC in the United States. Founded in 2002, TNA Wrestling’s deep library of premium content is streamed across the world on key OTT platforms including Pluto TV, Roku, Samsung TV Plus and its own on-demand subscription service TNA+©. TNA Wrestling has a powerful social media presence with over 10 million engaged followers across all major services. Ancillary businesses include live events, merchandise, licensing, and sponsorship.

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 10/11 for live TNA Bound For Glory 2026 Results coverage.