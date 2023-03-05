Matt Cardona has filed to trademark the term “Indy God” with the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

The former WWE superstar has been killing since he was released from the company in 2020 due to COVID cuts, which included runs as GCW World Champion, NWA World Champion, and IMPACT Digital Media Champion. At one point Cardona held seven different titles at once, so the term “Indy God” plays well in this scenario.

The filing was made on February 28th and is mostly aimed at merchandising. A full details description can be found below.