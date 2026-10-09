A piece of WWE history that has been the subject of rumors and discussion for more than three decades is finally set to see the light of day.

Joe Dombrowski of Pro Wrestling Library has announced plans to release the infamous backstage footage recorded by Darryl Peterson, better known to WWE fans as Man Mountain Rock, during his time with the company in 1995.

Peterson reportedly documented his experiences backstage and on the road, capturing footage that has been discussed by several wrestling personalities over the years but never publicly released in full.

“It’s the story that’s waited over 30 years to finally be told,” Dombrowski wrote on social media. “Next week, the trailer finally drops.”

Dombrowski also confirmed that fans won’t have to wait much longer to see the footage itself.

“Later this month, you all get to find this lost footage.”

A preview of the footage features Kevin Nash and Henry O. Godwinn aboard a bus. Peterson has previously claimed that members of The Kliq were captured making fun of him during the recording.

Nash and others have referenced the infamous videotape in various shoot interviews over the years, adding to its reputation as a long-lost piece of WWE backstage history.

The footage is scheduled to be released on video-on-demand on October 29.