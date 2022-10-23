It looks like CM Punk is on his way out of AEW as the promotion is reportedly in talks with the former world Champion about buying out his contract, with the only hang-up being the non-compete period.

CM Punk ripped Colt Cabana, Hangman Page, and AEW EVPs (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks) at the post-AEW All Out media scrum with AEW President Tony Khan sitting right next to him. Punk had a backstage fight with Nick and Matt Jackson after the scrum that also included Omega and Ace Steel. Omega and The Young Bucks have been suspended and stripped of the Trios Titles. Punk has been stripped of the World Heavyweight Title.

During a recent PWTorch.com audio show, Wade Keller talked about some of the issues between Punk and AEW. He noted that Punk was a needle mover with ratings and pay-per-view buys but not a game changer.

“There was some jealousy of his rumored salary, you know, upwards of $3 million per year, with understandably, some wrestlers thinking their spot on the card moved down a notch, and their potential push was delayed a year or two because of him. Jon Moxley has made it clear he wanted to be an alpha top guy. Cody Rhodes wanted that, he saw himself as that. Kenny Omega was initially seen as being that. Bryan Danielson was in certain ways redundant to Punk as a lead babyface…” “So summarizing, midcard wrestlers saw themselves being displaced by the aligning of Punk, Cole, and Danielson from WWE fame into the AEW sphere all at once.” Keller also stated that at first, Punk was seen as someone who was “cool, pretty chill and approachable.”

There has been speculation about the possibility of Punk going back to the WWE.