The AEW women’s division may be getting a significant reinforcement soon.

Skye Blue was backstage at this week’s AEW Dynamite taping in Norfolk, Virginia, according to sources. This isn’t the first time she’s been around AEW events lately—she’s reportedly been backstage at several recent TV tapings.

Blue, 25, has been out of in-ring action since July 2024 after suffering a broken ankle during a match with Hikaru Shida on an episode of Collision. There’s no official word yet on whether her presence backstage indicates an imminent return or if she was simply there to support the roster.

Interestingly, this week’s Dynamite card includes an Owen Hart Foundation Tournament match featuring Adam Page taking on Kyle Fletcher—Blue’s real-life partner.

Adding more fuel to speculation about her comeback, AEW is scheduled to return to the Chicago area—Blue’s hometown—for Dynamite and Collision: Beach Break on May 14. It’s worth noting that AEW had internally pegged May as a possible target for her medical clearance.

(H/T: Fightful Select)