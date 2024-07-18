An AEW star who has been out of action with injury was backstage at last night’s Dynamite from Little Rock, Arkansas.

Fightful Select reports that Charlette Renegade of the Renegade sisters was that star, stating that she was in town attempting to get cleared by AEW’s medical team. Charlette has been out of action throughout all of 2024, and has been trying to return for the last few months. Her sister, Robyn Renegade, was backstage at well. The duo have actually grown quite close to current reigning AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Moné.

Wrestling Headlines will continue to keep you updated.