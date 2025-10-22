AEW wrestler Kota Ibushi has shared a significant update on his recovery following a frightening injury earlier this month.

The former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion was seriously hurt during the October 8th taping of AEW Collision, suffering a nasty fall from the turnbuckle to the floor after slipping off Josh Alexander’s shoulders. The incident occurred in a high-risk sequence gone wrong, leading to immediate concern from ringside officials and fans alike.

Ibushi was stretchered out of the arena and later confirmed that he had sustained a broken femur, a major injury that required emergency surgery. The setback marked another difficult chapter in what has already been an injury-plagued run for the Japanese standout since signing with AEW earlier this year.

In a new update shared via Instagram, Ibushi revealed that he has since been discharged from the hospital and has begun the long process of rehabilitation. Despite the severity of the injury, Ibushi’s trademark optimism and spiritual determination were on full display as he thanked those who have supported him through the ordeal. He wrote,

“Finally made it to the wheelchair. This is also the help of nurses, Mr. Nakazawa, Mr. Kenny, President Tony Khan, and many other dedicated people and fans who were able to move me from bed to wheelchair. Of course, I’m in no more pain — extreme pain. In such a short period of time my legs and body have gotten thinner, and I have lost 12.4 kilograms, but this is just the beginning of post-operation. From here on out it’s all my choices how I heal, and the future will change. Cure the best for the bodies!”

“For the first time I’ve seen a place where there are other jobs outside of professional wrestling, but the CEO himself gives a lot of work. Contract extension… no words to say. Kenny is also vice president but doing his best. What should I repay it? Pro wrestling has to be returned by pro wrestling! Now, I’m dedicating what I can to my company and fans.”

Earlier this month, Ibushi estimated that his recovery could take up to one year, with a possible two-year timeline before he’s cleared to return to in-ring competition.