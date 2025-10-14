Kota Ibushi has suffered a devastating setback. The “Golden Star” sustained a severe injury during Saturday’s AEW Collision tapings on October 8 — an incident that has now been confirmed to be far more serious than initially feared.

During his match, Ibushi attempted a high-risk maneuver from the turnbuckle while positioned on the shoulders of Josh Alexander. However, the move went tragically wrong as Ibushi lost balance and crashed hard to the outside floor. The alarming fall immediately stopped the match, with AEW officials and medical personnel rushing to his aid. Moments later, Ibushi was stretchered out of the arena to a somber silence from the crowd — a chilling reminder of the physical toll professional wrestling can exact, even on the most experienced performers.

Ibushi later confirmed through social media that he had suffered a broken femur and had already undergone surgery. In an emotional update shared via Instagram, the former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion revealed that doctors expect a one-year recovery before he fully regains strength, with a two-year timeline projected before he can safely return to in-ring competition.

Despite the grim outlook, Ibushi’s fighting spirit remains unshaken. In his trademark defiant tone, he wrote:

“My current condition. One year to fully recover. Two years until I can step into the ring again. I believe in myself more than the doctors. I absolutely don’t believe in that. I know I have amazing DNA that gives me the ability to heal!!”

The statement reflects Ibushi’s characteristic optimism — the same resilience that has defined his career through countless physical trials and personal challenges.

Ibushi officially signed with AEW in 2023 after years of speculation regarding his future, reuniting with several of his longtime allies and rivals from his New Japan Pro Wrestling days.