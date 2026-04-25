Noam Dar is officially back in the mix.

After being sidelined for several months, Dar returned to in-ring action at Friday night’s NXT live event in Dade City, Florida, marking his first match since mid-2025.

Dar had been out of action since June 21, 2025, when it was announced that he would be forced to vacate the NXT Heritage Cup due to injury.

Notably, WWE never disclosed the specifics surrounding the injury, leaving fans in the dark throughout his absence.

Now, the former Heritage Cup Champion has resumed competition.

He kicked off his return by opening the Dade City live event, where he picked up a win over Jackson Drake in singles action.

A quiet return.

But a meaningful one.

For those interested, you can check out complete WWE NXT House Show Results From Dade City, FL. 4/24/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.