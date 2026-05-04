An injured AEW star made a backstage appearance over the weekend, but a return to the ring doesn’t appear to be imminent.

According to one source, Kyle Fletcher was present backstage at the May 2 episode of AEW Collision. Fletcher has been out of action since the end of March after being sidelined with an injury.

Despite being at the show, there’s currently no indication that he is close to making an in-ring comeback. Sources noted that Fletcher was simply visiting during the taping.

For now, it looks like fans may have to wait a bit longer before seeing him back in action.

Fletcher, who resides in Illinois, remains on the shelf as his recovery continues.

(H/T: Fightful Select)