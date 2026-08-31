Piper Niven is setting the record straight regarding speculation about her in-ring future.

Niven has been sidelined since August 2025 due to a neck injury, and despite providing several updates on her recovery through social media, rumors recently surfaced suggesting that the WWE star had retired from professional wrestling.

After a fan reached out to Niven on X to ask whether there was any truth to the speculation, she made it clear that she remains in recovery and has not retired.

“Reports of my demise are greatly exaggerated,” Niven wrote.

“I am still in recovery but no I am not retired.”

Niven has been dealing with a neck injury and cervical stenosis stemming from her match against Charlotte Flair on WWE SmackDown in August 2025.

She underwent a surgical procedure earlier this year and has continued to share occasional updates regarding scans and follow-up appointments as she works toward recovery.

While Niven has now firmly dismissed the retirement speculation, she has not announced a timetable for a potential return to the ring.