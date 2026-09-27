Dorian Van Dux has been cleared to return to the ring.

Sean Legacy revealed the news on Instagram, sharing a video in which he received a phone call from Van Dux. During the call, Van Dux said he had just finished doing cardio and had officially been cleared to compete.

Van Dux had been sidelined with a punctured lung and was unable to compete on Tuesday’s episode of WWE NXT.

He and Legacy were originally scheduled to team with Zilla Fatu against BirthRight’s Channing Lorenzo, Lexis King and Uriah Connors. After Van Dux revealed that he had not been medically cleared, EK Prosper stepped in as his replacement.

The timing of Van Dux’s clearance is particularly important with the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic underway. Van Dux and Legacy are entered in the tournament together and are scheduled to face the Tokyo Bad Boys in their first-round match.

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