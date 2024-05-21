A WWE star who has been out of action for nearly a year is backstage at this evening’s edition of Raw from the Greensboro Coliseum in North Carolina.

According to PW Insider, Sonya Deville is backstage, and could be returning soon, possibly even on the program. She has been recovering from a torn ACL, which happened back in July of 2023. The injury occurred right when she was in the middle of her women’s tag team title reign with Chelsea Green, the one and only title Deville has held under the WWE banner.

She signed with WWE back in 2015. Wrestling Headlines will continue to keep you updated.