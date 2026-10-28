Elio LeFleur is officially back in action.

The former WWE Men’s Speed Champion made his in-ring return ahead of the October 27 episode of WWE NXT, competing in a dark match at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

The appearance marked LeFleur’s first match in more than seven months after undergoing shoulder surgery earlier this year.

LeFleur last competed at an NXT live event on March 20, 2026, teaming with Eli Knight, Kale Dixon and Tavion Heights against BirthRight’s Channing Lorenzo, Charlie Dempsey, Lexis King and Uriah Connors.

The 28-year-old French wrestler announced later that month that he had suffered a shoulder injury, which ultimately required surgery in April.

At the time of his injury, LeFleur was the reigning WWE Men’s Speed Champion. He was forced to relinquish the title due to his extended absence, with WWE subsequently discontinuing the championship.

Following his return to the ring on Tuesday night, LeFleur took to social media to confirm that he has officially been medically cleared to compete.