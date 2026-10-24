Stephanie Vaquer is officially cleared to return to action.

After being portrayed as sidelined with an injury on the October 12 episode of WWE Raw, “La Primera” has confirmed that she is ready to get back inside the ring.

Vaquer’s injury status had raised some questions in recent days, particularly after she competed at WWE live events in Hawaii on October 16 and October 17 despite appearing on television with crutches.

Although she has remained out of action on WWE programming, Vaquer has continued her ongoing rivalry with Becky Lynch.

On Saturday, WWE released a video showing Vaquer throwing down her crutches and announcing that she has been medically cleared. She also delivered a message directly to Lynch.

“Becky, you wanted to know when I’m cleared,” Vaquer said. “See you on Monday!”

The announcement appears to set the stage for another confrontation between Vaquer and Lynch on the October 26 episode of WWE Raw.

Monday’s show takes place at the Save Mart Center in Fresno, California, with Oba Femi, WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan, Dominik Mysterio, Penta and Sol Ruca among the advertised Superstars.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on Monday night at 8/7c for live WWE Raw Results coverage.