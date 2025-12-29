A WWE Superstar who is on the sidelines with a bad injury has responded to the controversial statement posted by William Regal.

Piper Niven is lending her voice to an important conversation about wrestler safety, and she’s doing so while dealing with a serious neck injury of her own.

Following a warning issued Sunday night by WWE Vice President of Global Talent Development William Regal, Niven publicly backed his message urging wrestlers to rethink dangerous head and neck bumps. Regal cautioned performers against doing what he described as “stupid” moves that result in being dropped on their heads, citing the long-term physical toll faced by himself and others, including Bryan Danielson.

Regal’s message was aimed squarely at the next generation.

He detailed the lasting damage caused by years of high-risk spots and pleaded with younger wrestlers to consider how those decisions could affect their quality of life down the road.

Niven echoed that sentiment and urged her peers to take the warning seriously, emphasizing how quickly things can change physically.

“The line between ‘But I feel fine!’ And ‘I just want to feel ok again’ Is horrifically thin and you have zero idea how close you are teetering on the edge of it,” she wrote. “Please take heed my darlings.”

That line hits harder when it comes from someone currently living it.

While Regal did not reference any specific incident, many fans speculated his comments were influenced by a moment at AEW Worlds End, where Kyle Fletcher landed on his neck after taking a top-rope dragon suplex from Jon Moxley. Regal previously worked backstage for AEW before returning to WWE in 2023.

Niven later addressed criticism from a fan on X who accused Regal of hypocrisy for indirectly calling out an AEW spot while not publicly criticizing similar moments in WWE.

“Or perhaps it’s just a great way of getting solid advice to people he doesn’t have a direct line of communication with or see at work to tell them in person,” she wrote.

For those who missed William Regal’s statement, it reads as follows:

“I stay off here but was alerted to something today that has alarmed me. I don’t read any comments so don’t waste your time trying to argue or justify your very wrong opinions on this. I broke my neck twice,9/93 in ring and a car wreck in ‘97 and stupidly never told anyone. And I was taught properly how to bridge and not land on the top of my head. It’s a skill that maybe 99.9 % of people don’t know or will ever learn anymore. I kept going somehow but knew all the tricks that again people don’t learn now and watch film and just copy. After Misawa San passed from his neck problems I thought it would stop this nonsense but it’s got worse and whenever I talk to people about them doing it it’s “well it doesn’t hurt….” Believe me it will . I have people close to me now, Bryan being one, who is suffering daily like myself from his neck. It’s a daily misery and sleep and every other aspect of your life is more than hard. Although people use the term tough about me you’ll never hear me say that as I’m not and don’t think I am or have ever been. Money and whatever nonsense fame is supposed to be is not worth the pain or supposed two evening glory you get from these ridiculous moves dropping yourself on your head. The vast majority of fans don’t know the difference between a vertical suplex and a brain-buster and that’s a far tamer move than many I see now. I’m 57 and become less relevant every day but fame has never been my thing so most of you doing this STUPID stuff are not going to listen to me but hopefully a few do. Stop it now if you want a decent quality of life after Wrestling because that part of your life will be over before you know it and wrestling done right is hard enough but broken necks or death are not something you should think is tough or cool. It’s idiotic thinking.”

The line between “But I feel fine!” And “I just want to feel ok again” Is horrifically thin and you have zero idea how close you are teetering on the edge of it. Please take heed my darlings. https://t.co/H276qJLfUg — Slaygent P (@PiperNivenWWE) December 29, 2025