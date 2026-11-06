Stephanie Vaquer has officially returned to in-ring action.

The WWE Superstar had been sidelined with an ankle injury that forced her to withdraw from a previously scheduled match against Becky Lynch on Monday Night Raw.

Vaquer was initially expected to make her return against Lynch in a bout to determine the next challenger for Liv Morgan’s WWE Women’s World Championship. However, WWE later announced that her ankle had not fully healed, resulting in the match being called off.

After spending additional time recovering, Vaquer finally stepped back inside the squared circle at the WWE live event in Portland, Oregon, on Thursday, November 5.

Meanwhile, Lynch went on to challenge Morgan for the WWE Women’s World Championship. Although Lynch picked up the victory via disqualification, Morgan retained the title.