Zoey Stark has shut down rumors of her retirement following the circulation of an AI-generated video falsely claiming that she was stepping away from wrestling.

Stark took to Twitter to share her reaction, posting a video of herself watching the deepfake clip, which used her likeness and voice to falsely announce her retirement due to injury. She revealed that the video was convincing enough to fool many people — including her own family.

Setting the record straight, Stark confirmed that she has no plans to retire and is currently rehabbing at the UFC Performance Institute following surgery. The procedure was necessary after she tore her ACL, MCL, and meniscus during her match on the May 19th episode of RAW.

Shaquille O’Neal is headed to WWE 2K25.

WWE Games has officially announced that the NBA legend will be a playable character in the upcoming Dunk & Destruction DLC pack, set for release on June 25.

Shaq will be joined by fellow NBA star Tyrese Haliburton, with one more basketball player still to be revealed as part of the trio featured in the pack.