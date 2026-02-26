An injury forced a major change to the planned AEW Women’s Tag Team Title match.

The scheduled bout between Babes of Wrath and MegaBad did not go as originally mapped out after Penelope Ford was hurt during the contest.

The injury occurred mid-match, prompting officials to quickly adjust the finish on the fly.

Instead of continuing with the originally planned outcome, an audible was called from the back. Lena Kross ran in to cause a disqualification, effectively ending the match and preventing the scenario from turning into a prolonged two-on-one situation where Bayne would have had to fight from underneath as the heel.

During the commercial break, Ford was evaluated at ringside and ultimately ruled out of continuing. Although Harley Cameron tagged out following the incident, she remained largely out of the action as the situation unfolded.

The change led to immediate adjustments behind the scenes, as the show had to pivot from its initial direction.

At this time, there’s no word on what the originally planned finish was or who was slated to win. However, the in-match decision helped cover for the unexpected setback without causing any major disruptions to the rest of the broadcast.

We will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as updates regarding Penelope Ford’s injury situation continue to surface.

