Joaquin Wilde will no longer be competing at this weekend’s Worlds Collide event.

During the latest episode of WWE NXT, it was announced that Wilde has been removed from the scheduled six-man tag team match taking place this Saturday in Los Angeles. In his place, Lince Dorado will step in to team with Cruz Del Toro and Dragon Lee. The trio is now set to face off against Aero Star, Octagon Jr., and Mr. Iguana—who were seen in the audience during Tuesday night’s NXT broadcast from the WWE Performance Center.

Wilde’s removal comes after he suffered a knockout during a recent taping of WWE Speed in a match against Lexis King, which took place prior to WWE Raw.

“Never been knocked out cold before. So a lot to process right now. But I’m good, no worries,” Wilde wrote on social media following the incident.

Dorado, who returned to WWE earlier this year, has been active on the NXT live event circuit and also made an appearance on a recent episode of WWE Evolve back in April.

Officially advertised for Saturday’s WWE x AAA Worlds Collide special event at 3/2c from the KIA Forum in Los Angeles, CA. are the following matches:

* Stephanie Vaquer & Lola Vice vs. Chik Tormenta & Dalys

* AAA Mega Championship: El Hijo del Vikingo (c) vs. Chad Gable

* Dragon Lee, Cruz Del Toro & Lince Dorado vs. Aero Star, Octagon Jr. & Mr. Iguana

* Santos Escobar, Angel and Berto vs. Psycho Clown, El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. & Pagano

* NXT North American Championship: Ethan Page (c) vs. Je’Von Evans vs. Rey Fenix vs. Laredo Kid

Make sure to join us here on 6/7 for live WWE x AAA Worlds Collide results coverage.