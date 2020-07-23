Injury to Change Upcoming AEW Dynamite Gimmick Match?

Darby Allin may have suffered a concussion during last night’s AEW Dynamite show.

It was noted on Wrestling Observer Radio by Bryan Alvarez that Allin reportedly suffered the concussion after being attacked by Ricky Starks. Allin was in the ring to confront FTW Champion Brian Cage. After the initial attack, Allin was double teamed by Cage and Starks until AEW World Champion Jon Moxley made the save through the crowd.

Moxley, carrying a barbed wire baseball bat, rushed the ring and saved Allin from being attacked with his own skateboard.

AEW later announced Moxley and Allin vs. Starks and Cage in a Texas Tornado tag team match for next Wednesday night. However, that match will be changed if Allin did suffer the concussion.

Stay tuned for updates.

