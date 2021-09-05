AEW star Andy Williams, better known as The Butcher, has been absent from programming since last April where he worked a matchup against former TNT champion Darby Allin, but tore his thumb and has been recovering ever since.

According to Fightful Select, Butcher is in Chicago for ALL OUT weekend but that was to partake in the fan-fest and other events not related to his in-ring return. Several other stars who have not been on television were also at the fan-fest events so it was likely it was required.

