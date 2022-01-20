The latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio has provided an injury update on top AEW stars Eddie Kingston and former tag champion Rey Fenix.

-Kingston, who got hurt at this past weekend’s AEW Dark tapings, is expected to return to action in a few weeks. On Dynamite the commentary team blamed the injury on Kingston’s current rivals, Daniel Garcia and 2Point0. He will no longer be competing on this weekend’s “The Wrld On GCW” pay-per-view.

-Fenix suffered a gruesome arm injury on the first Dynamite on TBS, where he and his brother Penta lost the AEW tag team titles to Jurassic Express. The report states that the luchador is expected to return around mid-February, which is great considering how bad the injury looked during the broadcast.

Stay tuned.