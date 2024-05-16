An update on Asuka.

The WWE star was pulled from the Queen of the Ring tournament due to an injury, but the nature of what she was dealing with had not been revealed, until now.

Asuka posted a video on her YouTube Channel and said that she is taking time off to recovery from a knee injury. She did not provide a timetable of when she may return. Her last match was at WWE Backlash France, where she and Kairi Sane lost the women’s tag team titles to Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair.

Wrestling Headlines will keep you updated.