CM Punk reportedly suffered a torn left triceps at AEW All Out last Sunday.

As we’ve noted, it’s been reported that Punk suffered a serious injury, perhaps to his elbow, while doing a dive on Jon Moxley during their All Out main event.

In an update, a new report from Dave Meltzer notes that Punk tore his left triceps while doing the dive.

It’s speculated that Punk will need to undergo surgery, but that has not been confirmed. There is also no word yet on a timetable for his return to in-ring action.

It’s believed that Punk is suspended due to the backstage fight that happened after All Out on Sunday, which saw Punk and AEW Producer Ace Steel get into it with AEW Executive Vice Presidents Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks. The others involved are also believed to be suspended, or even fired. AEW President Tony Khan opened last night’s Dynamite and while he didn’t reference the fight or any of those suspended, he vacated the AEW World Title and the AEW World Trios Titles. Punk won the World Title at All Out, while The Elite became the inaugural Trios Champions. A tournament is going on now to crown a new World Champion at the Grand Slam Dynamite on September 21, while Death Triangle defeated Best Friends on last night’s Dynamite to be crowned the new Trios Champions. You can click here for full details on the fight at All Out.

A third-party investigation is being conducted to find out exactly what happened backstage at All Out on Sunday.

