AEW Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes likely will not miss any ring time after suffering a shoulder injury during last night’s AEW Dynamite show.

As noted after Dynamite, Arn Anderson said during his Coach’s Corner post-show that Rhodes “dinged” his shoulder during the tag team match that saw he and Lee Johnson defeat Cezar Bononi and Peter Avalon. The AEW medical team then confirmed that Rhodes suffered a “slight tear of his left rotator cuff” during the match, and that his status was listed as TBD.

In an update, it was noted on Wrestling Observer Live that Rhodes is not expected to miss much, if any, ring time due to the injury.

Rhodes reportedly suffered the slight tear when taking a suplex from Bononi.

Rhodes is scheduled to team with Red Velvet to face Jade Cargill and NBA Legend Shaq on the March 3 edition of Dynamite. He’s also scheduled to participate in a virtual Valentine’s Day Party tomorrow on the AEW Heels platform.

Stay tuned for more on Cody’s status. You can see his post-show tweet below:

#CoachsCorner Arn (@TheArnShow) breaks down @BigShottyLee Johnson's first win, and are we going see the next generation of the Anderson soon? Watch #AEWDynamite every Wednesday at 8/7c on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/FAWcYwbnRe — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 11, 2021

