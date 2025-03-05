Cora Jade has provided an update following her match against Jordynne Grace on this week’s episode of WWE NXT.

The match was halted after Jade was pushed into the corner, leading the referee to intervene and separate the two. Officials then spoke with Jade, and the referee ultimately waved off the match.

Taking to Twitter, Jade wrote, “Got rocked for a sec but my knees are all good (decent–) Thanks for the concern.”

Fightful Select is reporting that Jade’s injury is head-related.

Jaida Parker is heading to New York City.

After defeating Kelani Jordan on the March 4th episode of WWE NXT, she declared that she would be at WWE NXT: Roadblock in Madison Square Garden to watch the match between Stephanie Vaquer and Giulia. Parker has her eyes on the winner, who will walk away with both the NXT Women’s Championship and the North American Women’s Championship on March 11, 2025.

Matt and Jeff Hardy made their second appearance on WWE NXT at the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, expressing their excitement to return to WWE. They were interrupted by Hank Walker and Tank Ledger, who asked for advice. The Hardy Boyz encouraged them to “take things to the extreme,” leading Walker and Ledger to mistakenly believe this meant competing in TLC matches.

Then, Josh Briggs and Yoshiki Inamura interrupted, mocking Hank and Tank for trying to gain favor with the Hardys, and challenging them for the TNA World Tag Team Championship. Hank and Tank responded by taking them out with suicide dives.

Finally, WWE NXT World Tag Team Champions Axiom and Nathan Frazer appeared, leading to a brief respectful confrontation with the Hardys. All four men agreed to face off next week in New York City to determine who the best tag team is, with Frazer and Axiom challenging Matt and Jeff Hardy for the TNA World Tag Team Championship at WWE NXT Roadblock.

The WWE LFG coaches, including The Undertaker, Bubba Ray Dudley, Mickie James, and NXT color commentator Booker T, will attend the WWE NXT: Roadblock pay-per-view event in New York City at the Theater at Madison Square Garden. Their specific roles at the event were not detailed.

On the A&E Network’s WWE LFG show, these four legends coach a group of young recruits from the WWE Performance Center, aiming to help them make it to NXT.