Damian Priest has been dealing with a back injury as of late.

We noted before that WWE originally announced Bad Bunny vs. The Miz for WrestleMania 37 due to John Morrison’s knee injury and an unknown injury to Priest. WWE later changed the bout to the tag team match after Priest and Morrison were cleared.

In an update, Wrestling Observer Radio reports that Priest recently suffered a back injury. Priest was reportedly cleared for WrestleMania at the last minute, and it was still “touch and go” in regards to Priest being able to work the match.

Priest was still said to be hurting, but there is no word on if he will miss any ring time.

WrestleMania 37 Night One saw Priest and Bunny defeat Miz and Morrison. Bunny worked most of the match for his team, apparently due to Priest’s condition.

There is also no word on when Priest suffered the injury.

Stay tuned for updates.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.