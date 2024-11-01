Some good news for El Hijo Del Vikingo.

As we previously reported here on WrestlingHeadlines.com, Vikingo was stretchered out of the TNA Impact TV tapings this past Sunday night in Detroit, MI.

Vikingo suffered a leg injury while taking a dive during his singles match with Trent Seven.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Vikingo announced that he didn’t tear any ligaments or muscles. Doctors have advised him to get some rest for the next five days and he should be able to go in around twenty days. He wrote,

“On Sunday I had a hard blow to my right knee. Thank God, it didn’t affect any ligaments or muscles. I have to rest it for five days to allow it to deflate, then start rehab until I’m 100% recovered. I will be out for 15-20 days. Thanks to TNA and AAA for being vigilant. Thanks to everyone who took the time to send me a message. Thank you!”

We send our best wishes to El Hijo Del Vikingo for a full and speedy recovery.