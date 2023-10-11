Ricky Starks & Big Bill were victorious over FTR for the AEW World Tag Team Championships last Saturday on AEW Collision. Speculation regarding FTR’s AEW status was going wild on social media following the match.

However, it has been confirmed that FTR is contracted with AEW until 2027. Dax Harwood took to Twitter to clarify that they have no intentions of leaving the promotion.

A report also suggested that Wheeler was injured, which explained the short and one-sided match.

Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that Wheeler is not injured, as the match and their dominant loss were planned to set up a future rematch.