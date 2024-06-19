An update on Javier Bernal.

The WWE NXT star announced on June 7th that he had suffered a broken foot and would be out of action for up to six months. He will be undergoing surgery. Fightful Select has since released a new report revealing details about how the injury happened.

During a tag team matchup on NXT Level Up against Chase U Bernal’s leg buckled after a dive attempt from Riley Osborne. He was unable to get to his feet without the assistance of a referee. It is not known if the injury affected the normal finish of the matchup.

The report does state that there is no heat on Osborne, and that the injury was viewed as a complete accident. Sources tell Fightful that Bernal has remained “nothing but professional” during his entire run in NXT, which began back in 2022. Many expect him to pick up right where he left off once he returns.

