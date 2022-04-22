According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, top NJPW superstar Kota Ibushi is roughly 70-80% ready to return following a gruesome shoulder injury he suffered in the G1 Climax finals against Kazuchika Okada.

Reports are that the side Ibushi sustained the injury on tires and hurts him quickly, nor does he have his full strength back. It is added that when his full strength and balance returns he will be ready for in-ring action. NJPW did initially announce the former IWGP world heavyweight champion for the New Japan Cup, but he was not cleared to compete.

Ibushi attempted a Phoenix Splash in the finals match against Okada but landed awkwardly hurting his shoulder. He was expected to only miss two months of action, with the new goal being for him to return for this year’s G1 CLimax tournament.

